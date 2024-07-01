Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $120,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Allegion Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.69. 635,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,685. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

