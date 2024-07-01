Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,851 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 300.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.12. 2,378,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,134. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

