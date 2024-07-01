Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,381 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

DVN traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $47.73. 4,480,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.