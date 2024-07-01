Oak Thistle LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $166.33. The stock had a trading volume of 418,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,196. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

