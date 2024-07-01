Oak Thistle LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD traded down $30.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,366.84. The stock had a trading volume of 149,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,399.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,294.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

