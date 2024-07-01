Oak Thistle LLC Has $839,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises about 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,161,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,764,000 after purchasing an additional 96,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.71. The company had a trading volume of 656,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,334. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $225.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average of $188.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

