Oak Thistle LLC Invests $547,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $76,125,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Olin by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,978,000 after buying an additional 1,131,674 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 663,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.52. 1,568,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

