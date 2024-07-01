Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,201 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,245 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,457 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Autodesk by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 87,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,427 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %

Autodesk stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,026. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.13 and a 200 day moving average of $239.12.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

