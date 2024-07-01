Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,846 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,171,541 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after buying an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,419,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,416,668. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

