Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. UGI makes up about 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UGI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.73. 2,028,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.