Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Revvity Stock Down 1.8 %

RVTY stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,675. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.37.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

