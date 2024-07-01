Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 40,241 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 565,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 117,996 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, BDT Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,345. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

