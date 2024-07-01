Oak Thistle LLC Sells 46,909 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,909 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Newell Brands by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,512,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,121. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

