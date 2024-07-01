Oak Thistle LLC Sells 5,350 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,318,000 after buying an additional 386,630 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.32. 1,284,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,751. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.