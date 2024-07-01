Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR) Short Interest Update

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Woods Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oak Woods Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oak Woods Acquisition alerts:

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OAKUR traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.