Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 652 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 38,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 84,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

