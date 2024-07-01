Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

LKQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.42. 606,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,273. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

