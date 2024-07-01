Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.00. The company had a trading volume of 137,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,269. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

