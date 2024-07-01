Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 385.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,298,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.