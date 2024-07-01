Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 47,596 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,596 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.46. 295,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,973. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

