Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.52. 403,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,101. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $136,978,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

