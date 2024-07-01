Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORRF. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.