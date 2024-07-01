Osmosis Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $364.89 million and $11.93 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,156,911 coins and its circulating supply is 669,127,204 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

