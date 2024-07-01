Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONT. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.44) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.73).

LON ONT opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.19. The company has a market capitalization of £814.28 million, a PE ratio of -496.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 279 ($3.54).

In related news, insider Kate Priestman purchased 23,564 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £24,977.84 ($31,685.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,560. Insiders own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

