Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Trading Down 0.6%

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 676% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Pacific Alliance Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit.

