Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.29.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $339.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.11. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

