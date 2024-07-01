Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.09. 1,189,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,046. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.