Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $788.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $726.55 and a 200-day moving average of $741.24. The company has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

