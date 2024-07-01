Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell University bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.31. 3,628,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

