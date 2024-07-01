Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.29. The stock had a trading volume of 863,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

