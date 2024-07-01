Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $667,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $109.76. 829,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,066. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.