Park Place Capital Corp Has $113,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.64. The company had a trading volume of 548,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

