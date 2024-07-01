Park Place Capital Corp Has $170,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC traded down $6.52 on Monday, reaching $189.78. The company had a trading volume of 956,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,949. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day moving average is $213.64.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.08.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

