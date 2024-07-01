Park Place Capital Corp Has $217,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,462. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

