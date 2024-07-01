Park Place Capital Corp Invests $3.08 Million in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF comprises 1.1% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp owned about 1.98% of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 582,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,739 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50.

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The Aptus International Enhanced Yield (IDUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks capital appreciation and current income. The fund selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with equity-linked notes and options strategy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.