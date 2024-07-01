Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 93.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $524,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Masco by 62.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 51,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

