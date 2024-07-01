Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,961,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,646,000 after purchasing an additional 504,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,016 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,995 shares during the last quarter.

TLH stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.75. The stock had a trading volume of 876,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,878. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

