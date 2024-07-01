Park Place Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV)

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF comprises 0.9% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Separately, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 272,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF alerts:

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OSCV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.13. 16,527 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $301.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87.

About Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF

The Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that selects US small-cap companies and REITs based on valuation plus quality and growth metrics. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OSCV was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Opus Capital Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.