Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,979 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 449,387 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,882,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

