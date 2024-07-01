Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $516,530,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after buying an additional 525,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after buying an additional 405,838 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 457,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 338,282 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,240. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

