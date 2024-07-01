Park Place Capital Corp Sells 362 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $148.34. 898,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average of $159.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

