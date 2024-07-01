Park Place Capital Corp Sells 550 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,199. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

