Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $610.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.06.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PH opened at $505.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.