Pars Purewal Buys 17,802 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGTGet Free Report) insider Pars Purewal bought 17,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of £149,180.76 ($189,243.64).

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 837.80 ($10.63). 676,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,649. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 788.71 ($10.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 920 ($11.67). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 842.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 844.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,377.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.