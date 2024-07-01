Pars Purewal Buys 17,802 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider Pars Purewal bought 17,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of £149,180.76 ($189,243.64).
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance
Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 837.80 ($10.63). 676,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,649. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 788.71 ($10.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 920 ($11.67). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 842.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 844.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,377.05 and a beta of 0.52.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
