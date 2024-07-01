Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $276,919.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $276,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,037,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,335,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.30. 692,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,609. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.39.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.