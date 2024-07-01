PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 206,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PC Connection Stock Down 0.7 %

CNXN stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $632.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,746.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PC Connection by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PC Connection by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PC Connection by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in PC Connection by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 15,593.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

