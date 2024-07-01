PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) is Little House Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.47. 953,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,998. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

