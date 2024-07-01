Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

