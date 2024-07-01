Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Up 30.7% in June

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,139,000 after buying an additional 2,828,450 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $198,409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $112,914,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,267.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 289,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 609,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,652. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

