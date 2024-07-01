PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Up 31.4% in June

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 463,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

